It’s official: Alabama and Ohio State will meet in the 2020-21 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Tide began New Year’s Day with a convincing 31-14 victory over No. 4 Notre Dame from AT&T Stadium Friday afternoon. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns while Heisman favorite Devonta Smith hauled in seven catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Following Alabama’s Rose Bowl win, Ohio State met with Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes and Tigers traded a few back-to-back score before Ohio State pulled away late in the first half. Quarterback Justin Fields played through what appeared to be a side injury, putting together a heroic performance (385 passing yards and six touchdowns) and leading OSU to a 49-28 win.

Ohio State looked the best it did all season against an elite Clemson team, but the Buckeyes will once again be the underdog when it meets with Alabama in the title game. The Tide are now an eight-point favorite over Ohio State.

This might be a bit too many points. Ohio State made Clemson look silly Friday night, but continues to be disrespected by the sportsbooks.

There’s no doubt No. 1 Alabama should be the favorite. The Tide are led by a three-headed monster in Mac Jones, Devonta Smith and Najee Harris. The Buckeyes will have their hands full on defense.

Luckily, Ohio State’s pass rush was the best its been all season Friday night. If the Buckeyes continue their defensive line dominance, Alabama could be in trouble.