The Betting Line For Clemson vs. Ohio State Is Set

After a crazy 2020 season, the College Football Playoff field is finally set.

Ohio State earned the No. 3 spot with a Big Ten Championship win on Saturday and will play against No. 2 Clemson in the All-State Sugar Bowl. The Tigers demolished the Fighting Irish 34-10 en route to another ACC title.

No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Notre Dame in the annual Rose Bowl Game. The semifinal contest was moved to Arlington, Texas due to COVID-19 restrictions in Pasadena.

Already, the betting lines emerged for both contests.

Ohio State opened as a 6.5-point underdog against Clemson in the highly anticipated semifinal match-up.

#Buckeyes a 6.5-point dog against Clemson. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) December 20, 2020

Alabama opened up a much larger spread over Notre Dame, as the Crimson Tide won another SEC Championship.

When taking a look at the Clemson vs. Ohio State match-up, it’s hard to distinguish the two programs, hence the anticipation of a close game. Both teams boast elite quarterbacks and strong defenses which should make for an exciting Sugar Bowl.

Justin Fields will lead the undefeated Buckeyes into the semi final game. The Ohio State junior looked shaky in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship but must be able to bounce back against Clemson’s stout defensive front.

On the other side, projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will be the key for the Tigers. If Clemson hopes to win, and cover, the star quarterback must have a good game against a fairly porous Buckeyes secondary.

The game will mark another match-up between the two powerhouse programs, their third in the playoffs in the last five years.

Clemson vs. Ohio State will take place on January 1, 2021 at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN.