The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Fiesta Bowl Field Is Causing Problems For Ohio State-Clemson

A general view of the Fiesta Bowl field for a game between Ohio State and Clemson.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: An American flag is held on the field during the national anthem to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Clemson took the field at State Farm Stadium for the College Football Playoff semifinal contest earlier Saturday night. Both teams might wish they were playing somewhere else.

The Fiesta Bowl consistently has issues with its turf and the playing surface appears to be a problem once again. Players from both teams have slipped on routine cuts up the field.

Perhaps the most important slip came from Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. He appeared to have the corner on a run to the endzone, but slipped four yards short thanks to the nasty field conditions.

Fans watching from home aren’t happy with the turf.

Ohio State was forced to settle for a field goal after Dobbins slipped down.

The Buckeyes raced down the field in the opening drive thanks to tremendous tempo. Look for Ryan Day and company to keep the pace up to put the Tigers on their heels moving forward. Poor field conditions could work to the offense’s advantage tonight.

Ohio State holds a 10-0 lead after Clemson missed a field goal midway through the first quarter and a lengthy touchdown run from Dobbins.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.