The Fiesta Bowl Field Is Causing Problems For Ohio State-Clemson

Ohio State and Clemson took the field at State Farm Stadium for the College Football Playoff semifinal contest earlier Saturday night. Both teams might wish they were playing somewhere else.

The Fiesta Bowl consistently has issues with its turf and the playing surface appears to be a problem once again. Players from both teams have slipped on routine cuts up the field.

Perhaps the most important slip came from Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. He appeared to have the corner on a run to the endzone, but slipped four yards short thanks to the nasty field conditions.

Fans watching from home aren’t happy with the turf.

DEATH. TAXES. PLAYERS SLIPPING ON THE FIESTA BOWL TURF. THIS IS A BOWL GAME. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 29, 2019

Ohio State was forced to settle for a field goal after Dobbins slipped down.

The Buckeyes raced down the field in the opening drive thanks to tremendous tempo. Look for Ryan Day and company to keep the pace up to put the Tigers on their heels moving forward. Poor field conditions could work to the offense’s advantage tonight.

Ohio State holds a 10-0 lead after Clemson missed a field goal midway through the first quarter and a lengthy touchdown run from Dobbins.