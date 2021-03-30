Look: There Are Some Special Guests At Ohio State’s Pro Day

There are many schools out there that can produce as much NFL talent as Ohio State. The program is so loaded with talent that its pro day has become must-see TV.

This year alone, the Buckeyes are sending Baron Browning, Drue Chrisman, Jonathon Cooper, Wyatt Davis, Luke Farrell, Justin Fields, Blake Haubeil, Jake Hausmann, Justin Hilliard, C.J. Saunders, Trey Sermon, Tommy Togiai and Pete Werner to the NFL.

Since there are a plethora of prospects showing off their skills in Columbus this afternoon, it’s only fitting there are a few special guests in attendance.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is in attendance for Ohio State’s pro day this afternoon. That shouldn’t really surprise anyone considering he used to coach for the program. His roster in Jacksonville has a plethora of holes right now, so perhaps he’ll add some former Buckeyes in this year’s NFL Draft.

Former Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is also back in Columbus for today’s pro day. He’s most likely there to support his former teammates, like Jonathon Cooper, Justin Fields and Justin Hilliard.

Meyer and Young were seen on the sidelines together, bringing back old memories for Ohio State fans.

The highlight of today’s pro day thus far was Fields running a 4.43 during the 40-yard dash, which is an absurd time for a quarterback.

Togiai also turned heads in Columbus this afternoon, putting up 40 reps during the bench press.