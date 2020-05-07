There’s A New Betting Favorite For 2020 Heisman Trophy

The 2020 college football season still sits a few months away, but that doesn’t mean the college game is staying out of the headlines.

On Thursday afternoon, new odds were released for which player will win the Heisman Trophy this season. Since the end of the 2019 season, one player has been on top of the betting odds.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the betting favorite for months. However, that changed on Thursday afternoon when the new odds were released.

Now, Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields tops the list. Lawrence is a close second while new Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman sits in third place.

2020 Heisman Trophy Odds👀 Via @WilliamHillUS Justin Fields (+350)

Trevor Lawrence (+400)

Jamie Newman (+1000)

Spencer Rattler (+1200)

Sam Ehlinger (+1800)

D’Eriq King (+2000)

Mac Jones (+2200)

Travis Etienne (+2200)

Chuba Hubbard (+2200)

Myles Brennan (+2800)

Ian Book (+2800) — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) May 7, 2020

Seven quarterbacks top the list before any position player makes their debut in the odds.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard are the only non-quarterbacks on the list.

Following them on the list are LSU quarterback Myles Brennan and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

Brennan has lofty expectations to live up to after LSU’s dominant season in 2019. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated season, Heisman Trophy and a national title before being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Can anyone live up to Burrow’s dominant season in 2020?