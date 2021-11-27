Look: 1 Stat Shows Ohio State’s Dominance Over Michigan

It’d be an understatement to say Ohio State has played well against Michigan over the past few years. The reality is the Buckeyes have been flat-out dominant against their biggest rival.

After the Wolverines jumped out to an early 7-0 over the Buckeyes in this Saturday’s game, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg shared a jaw-dropping stat involving the two sides.

Believe it or not, the last time Michigan was leading Ohio State at the end of any quarter was in 2017. The Wolverines ultimately lost that game by a final score of 31-20.

“From ESPN Stats &Info: The last time #Michigan was leading #OhioState at the end of any quarter was 7-0 at the end of the first in 2017,” Rittenberg tweeted.

This statistic from Rittenberg truly puts Ohio State’s dominance over Michigan into perspective.

The past two games featuring Michigan and Ohio State have been quite ugly to say the least. The Buckeyes scored a combined 118 points in those matchups.

Michigan has looked like the better team thus far today, but there’s still a lot of game left to be played.

If the Wolverines want to pick up their first win over the Buckeyes since 2011, they’ll need Hassan Haskins to continue running the football with purpose. He already has 52 rushing yards on just seven carries.

This year’s Michigan-Ohio State game is being broadcast on FOX.