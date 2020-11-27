There’s no doubt Ohio State football is a playoff contender this season, but Tim Tebow has one major concern with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is off to a 4-0 start to the season, including a thrilling win over No. 12 Indiana. But the Buckeyes’ victory over the Hoosiers raised more concerns than expected, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix 491 yards and five touchdowns against Ohio State last Saturday. The Buckeyes’ secondary was atrocious, and failed to get many stops. Tebow believes the secondary’s flaws have more to do with poor defensive line play than anything else.

The Buckeyes have fielded some of the best defensive lines college football has ever seen these past few years. But after losing Chase Young to the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this year, Ohio State is clearly struggling to adapt.

“I think Ohio State is a very talented team, but the one difference between this Ohio State team and the Ohio States of last year and in the past when they were great is I don’t see their defensive line dominating games and getting to the past, especially with Chase Young,” Tebow said Friday on ESPN’s First Take, via 247Sports. “Where is that dude that’s going to step out? In the past, they’ve had the Bosa brothers and Chase Young, dominating defensive lines.

At this point in the season, what you see is what you get. It’s highly unlikely Ohio State will all of a sudden have this star defensive lineman emerge.

But as long as Justin Fields and the Buckeyes offense continues to light up the scoreboard, it might not matter.

In this era of college football, it’s all about the offense. Luckily for Ohio State football, offense is its specialty.