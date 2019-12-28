Tim Tebow Ranked The 4 College Football Playoff Quarterbacks

With the College Football Playoff a few hours away from kicking off, Tim Tebow released his rankings for the four quarterbacks that will play later today.

Tebow is considered one of the best college football players of his generation. From winning the Heisman Trophy to leading the Florida Gators to a pair of national titles, the dual-threat quarterback did it all.

Since Tebow knows pretty much everything about the quarterback position, it’s interesting to see what he thinks of the four gunslingers that will appear in the Playoff.

According to Tebow, the top quarterback that will take the field on Saturday is LSU’s Joe Burrow. It would make sense that Burrow is No. 1 on the power rankings since he shattered a bunch of records this season.

Following Burrow on the list is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even though all the hype surrounding him steadily declined over the course of this season, there’s no denying that he can play at an elite level on the biggest stage.

Next up on Tebow’s rankings is Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts, who has proven he can play well for two different systems. This leaves Justin Fields as the No. 4 quarterback on this list, which is somewhat odd when you take into consideration all that he’s accomplished at Ohio State.

Here’s a recap of Tebow’s list:

It’s hard to argue against Burrow for the top spot on this list. As for the other three spots, there could be a strong argument made for any of these star quarterbacks.

Do you agree with Tebow’s rankings?