Despite two years of outstanding production at Ohio State, there are some concerns regarding how Justin Fields will fare in the NFL. Some scouts believe he’s a top-three prospect, meanwhile others aren’t sure he’s one of the three best quarterbacks in his class.

While it’s way too early to tell where Fields will land in the 2021 NFL Draft, the latest prediction is quite promising for the former Buckeye.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay has the Carolina Panthers trading up to the No. 3 pick in the draft to take Fields. This would obviously fill the team’s massive hole at quarterback.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems ready to move on from Teddy Bridgewater, so moving up the board to select Fields wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

Pairing a dual-threat quarterback like Fields with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey would give Carolina a dynamic duo on offense for the foreseeable future.

This past season, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best performance of the season came in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, as he finished with 385 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Even though there’s a narrative floating around that Ohio State quarterbacks don’t have what it takes to succeed in the NFL, it sounds like ESPN’s draft crew is very confident in Fields.

We’ll find out where Fields will begin his NFL career next month.