Todd McShay: Zach Wilson ‘Significantly Better’ Than Justin Fields

Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick and first quarterback off the board in this year’s NFL Draft, but after that, the debate is all about Justin Fields vs. Zach Wilson.

There’s a good chance that one of those two star passers will be the No. 2 overall pick, with the other likely not having to wait long after that to hear his name called. Already, we’re seeing dissenting opinions among analysts as to which player to target.

Right now, ESPN’s Mel Kiper says he prefers Wilson to Fields, and his colleague Todd McShay feels the same way.

McShay explained why he puts Wilson over Fields during an appearance on SportsCenter yesterday.

“We’ve seen better competition from Fields in terms of what he’s gone up against the last two years, but I think Wilson is a better player,” McShay said. “The reason I say that is that I think he has better instincts, I think he processes quicker, and I think he extends plays just as well if not better than Justin Fields. Now, Fields is big and strong and he can make all the throws, and when he can see his receiver open and he has turned to him, he’s very accurate. But the anticipation throws and making things happen outside the pocket, I think Zach Wilson excels in those areas. That’s why I would take Wilson over Fields. “The more I study, even though the competition isn’t great — as I mentioned, BYU did not play a great schedule this year — but he’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, he stayed healthy this year and I think Zach Wilson is significantly better. “I think there’s a drop-off after Lawrence, then I think it’s Wilson, then I think it’s Fields and Lance and Mac Jones is the next three quarterbacks.”

It should be noted that we’ve got a long way to go until April. The next three months will feature plenty of changing opinions about draft prospects, including quarterbacks like Wilson and Fields.

It does appear though that the two will be forever linked and judged against one another at the next level.

