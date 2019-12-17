Todd McShay’s Bold Claim For Ohio State DE Chase Young

Late Monday night after the New Orleans Saints took down the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN draft insider Todd McShay revealed his first 2020 mock draft.

He predicted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he thinks a different player SHOULD go No. 1 overall.

McShay has Ohio State defensive end Chase Young going No. 2 to the New York Giants. The draft analyst made a bold prediction for Young, whom he said was better than both Nick and Joey Bosa – who also came out of Ohio State.

McShay said he would take Young at No. 1 overall – even if he needed a quarterback.

“He’s better [than both Bosa brothers]…I would take him No. 1 overall even if I needed a quarterback,” McShay said on First Take.

Young dominated the Big Ten en route to an Ohio State record with 16.5 sacks. The star defensive end missed two games and still led the nation in sacks.

He’s the most dominant player in college football – and it isn’t particularly close. Although he hasn’t made a decision on the draft just yet, it’s likely that Young enters the draft where he’ll be a top-five pick.

He’ll have another chance to prove his dominance against Clemson in the College Football Playoff.