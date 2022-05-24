Top 5-Star Recruit Has Canceled His Ohio State Visit

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State will not be getting an official visit from running back Richard Young, one of the top players in the class of 2023.

However, the Buckeyes are apparently still in contention for Young's commitment. The Lehigh Acres (Fla.) five-star prospect confirmed as much on Tuesday night.

Young first tweeted that he will not be taking his fifth and final official visit to OSU. He already has trips scheduled to Oklahoma (June 3). Alabama (June 10), Notre Dame (June 13), and Georgia (June 17).

Young then followed that bit of news up with a tweet stating that the "Buckeyes will still be in my top school [list]."

Young included Ohio State in his top seven last month, along with Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. Notre Dame has since come into the picture for the 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back.

While Young will not be taking an official visit to OSU, he has been to Columbus multiple times, including for the Buckeyes' home win over Penn State last fall.

Young is the No. 2 running back and No. 19 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He's also the sixth-ranked rising senior in the state of Florida.