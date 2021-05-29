No. 1 Overall Recruit J.T. Tuimoloau Schedules 5 Visits

With in-person recruiting visits about to start up again, J.T. Tuimoloau will be a hot commodity for several Power Five programs this summer.

Tuimoloau is currently the No. 1 overall recruit and defensive lineman from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Two dozen programs have extended scholarship offers to him during his recruitment. However, only five programs remain in the hunt.

Even though college football fans have been anxiously waiting for Tuimoloau to make a decision, he stated several times that he’d want to visit Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington before committing.

On Friday afternoon, Tuimoloau spoke to 247Sports about his upcoming recruiting tour. His first visit will actually take place as early as next week.

“We finally have all the dates and visits set up so this will be our schedule for June,” Tuimoloau told 247Sports. “I’ll go to Washington first, then to USC, then Ohio State, then to Oregon and then to Alabama.”

Here’s the full schedule for Tuimoloau’s visits:

Washington- June 4-6⁣

USC- June 14-16⁣

Ohio State- June 18-20⁣

Oregon- June 20-22⁣

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will get the last crack at Tuimoloau. There’s no doubt that Saban would love to add an elite athlete like Tuimoloau to his defensive line.

Tuimoloau is such a freak athlete that he’s actually received offers to play basketball for a few Division I programs. Brian Snow of 247Sports had the chance to watch the five-star defensive lineman play basketball at the AAU level. It’s safe to say that he was impressed.

“What was absolutely freakish when watching Tuimoloau was his feet. I am not sure that I’ve ever seen a player who is 6-foot-5 and around 280 pounds have better feet on a basketball court than him,” Snow said, via 247Sports.

A final decision for Tuimoloau is expected either the last week of June or first week of July.