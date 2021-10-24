Ohio State Star RB TreVeyon Henderson Out After 3 Plays vs. Indiana

TreVeyon Henderson has been a game changer in the backfield this year for Ohio State. It is unclear how much of a factor he’ll play in tonight’s game at Indiana.

Ohio State started tonight’s game with the ball. Henderson ran for two yards to start the game, followed by a pair of passes from C.J. Stroud to Jeremy Ruckert to move the chains.

After those first three plays, Henderson exited the game. According to multiple reports, the team took his helmet from him, and he didn’t look thrilled with that fact.

Miyan Williams finished the drive, carrying the ball five times for 38 yards and an opening drive score. The Buckeyes may be able to get by the Hoosiers without Henderson, but they have to hope it’s not a serious issue.

They took TreVeyon Henderson's helmet away from him on the sideline, and he doesn't look happy about it. — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) October 23, 2021

Moments later, Henderson was spotted doing some sprints on the sideline. He reported has his helmet back.

TreVeyon Henderson now his helmet back. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 23, 2021

Ohio State’s offense is clearly at its best with their best running back out there, but Stroud and Williams had plenty of success carving up the Hoosiers defense. We’ll see if he gets back out there.

Coming into tonight, TreVeyon Henderson had 70 carries for 612 yards and nine touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 154 yards and two scores.

[Bill Landis]