Ohio State Star RB TreVeyon Henderson Out After 3 Plays vs. Indiana

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TreVeyon Henderson has been a game changer in the backfield this year for Ohio State. It is unclear how much of a factor he’ll play in tonight’s game at Indiana.

Ohio State started tonight’s game with the ball. Henderson ran for two yards to start the game, followed by a pair of passes from C.J. Stroud to Jeremy Ruckert to move the chains.

After those first three plays, Henderson exited the game. According to multiple reports, the team took his helmet from him, and he didn’t look thrilled with that fact.

Miyan Williams finished the drive, carrying the ball five times for 38 yards and an opening drive score. The Buckeyes may be able to get by the Hoosiers without Henderson, but they have to hope it’s not a serious issue.

Moments later, Henderson was spotted doing some sprints on the sideline. He reported has his helmet back.

Ohio State’s offense is clearly at its best with their best running back out there, but Stroud and Williams had plenty of success carving up the Hoosiers defense. We’ll see if he gets back out there.

Coming into tonight, TreVeyon Henderson had 70 carries for 612 yards and nine touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 154 yards and two scores.

[Bill Landis]

