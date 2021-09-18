Ohio State Fans Loving TreVeyon Henderson On Saturday

Yet again, the Ohio State Buckeyes got off to a slow start on Saturday, this time against 0-2 Tulsa. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is having himself a day, though.

The Buckeyes have a 285-to-259 yard edge on Tulsa, not a huge edge. Henderson has been by far the biggest weapon for Ryan Day’s offense today.

Late in the three minutes, Henderson has carried the ball 19 times for 181 yards and both of the Buckeyes touchdowns on the day. It’s been a saving grace for the team, which hasn’t found any success through the air.

If not for Henderson’s huge game, the Buckeyes might actually be in trouble. They’ll probably handle business thanks in large part to the freshman out of Virginia.

Buckeye fans are already comparing him to two recent superstar running backs: J.K. Dobbins and Ezekiel Elliott.

Henderson has been splitting carries with veteran Master Teague III through the season. His role has expanded as things have gone along this month.

In Week 1 against Minnesota, he touched the rock just three times: two carries for 15 yards, and a huge reception for a 70 yard touchdown.

Last week, in the team’s upset loss to Oregon, he had 12 carries for 54 yards and a score, adding one reception for 12 yards.

Today has proven to be a true breakout game for him. Teague is a pretty reliable player, but it is hard to justify not feeding TreVeyon Henderson with how he’s looked today, especially if C.J. Stroud continues the inconsistent play that has defined his season so far.