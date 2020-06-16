Trey Burke Will Reportedly Play On Ohio State Alumni Team

Ohio State fans might have to get used to rooting for former Michigan star Trey Burke, at least for the time being.

Last year, the Carmen’s Crew squad of Ohio State alumni captured the title of the annual TBT event. The group was led by former Buckeye standouts like Aaron Craft, David Lighty, Jon Diebler and William Buford.

This year, it looks like Burke will be joining the roster. ESPN reported the news on his addition in its 2020 TBT preview this afternoon.

“In what might be their final appearance in the event before Craft heads to medical school, coach Jared Sullinger’s group has a beefed-up squad featuring the enormous addition of former Michigan point guard Trey Burke,” ESPN wrote.

Now, while Carmen’s Crew is an Ohio State-based entity, it has used players who played at other institutions before. Last year, former Illinois guard Demetri McCamey helped the group capture the TBT title.

But Burke is a little different. After all, this guy was a star for the Buckeyes’ biggest rival during his collegiate days.

It will be weird for a lot of Ohio State fans tuning in to suddenly start rooting for the ex-Wolverine, but we think they’ll probably get used to it after a while.

The 2020 TBT begins on July 4. The entire 24-team event will be fully quarantined and will take place in Columbus, Ohio.