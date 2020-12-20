Trey Sermon Earns Huge Comparision After Big Ten Championship Game

Trey Sermon arrived on the national stage in a huge way during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. The former Oklahoma running back dashed his way into the record books and potentially into the minds of NFL teams.

Sermon racked up an absurd 331 yards on the ground in the Big Ten title game, breaking the record for most rushing yards in a single game by an Ohio State player. He knocked off the great Eddie George in order to do so.

The back-up running back also scored twice on the ground en route to Ohio State’s 22-10 win over Northwestern. With the victory, the Buckeyes claimed their fourth straight Big Ten Championship.

Still, all the talk surrounded Sermon. The performance came out of nowhere as starter Master Teague sat sidelined with an injury. Sermon finally displayed what the Buckeyes hoped they got when he former Sooner announced he would come to Columbus.

Even Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout, took notice of Sermon’s breakout day. He issued the young ballcarrier a flattering comparison to another great back-up running back.

“Josh Jacobs was a backup in college and is a stud in the NFL,” Nagy said on Twitter. “Trey Sermon has been a backup in college and he WILL be a stud in the NFL. Evaluate the player, not the depth chart. Huge part of scouting is evaluating the circumstance of each player.”

Of course Jacobs went on to the NFL where the Raiders drafted him with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He’s since become one of the brightest young running backs at the professional level.

But Jacobs sat behind Damien Harris for much of his time in Tuscaloosa. He never ran for more than 640 yards in any of his three seasons but still became one of the best NFL prospects.

It’s possible that could soon become Sermon’s future. He’s now played four seasons at the collegiate level and must make the decision to turn pro or ride out his NCAA career in Columbus.