Trey Sermon Is Reportedly On His Way To The Hospital

On Monday night, Ohio State took the field for a contest against Alabama with the national title on the line.

The Buckeyes’ first offensive performance could not have gone much worse. The team failed to find a first down, but, beyond that, running back Trey Sermon left the game with an injury.

Sermon was tackled by four Alabama defenders and suffered a hard fall to the ground. It looked like he was slow to get up and was immediately tended to by trainers on the sideline.

Sermon eventually left for the locker room for further evaluation. Unfortunately, the Ohio State medical staff decided further testing was needed and Sermon has been taken to a nearby hospital.

ESPN’s Maria Taylor reported the team did an x-ray on Sermon’s collarbone, but did not announce the extent of the damage.

First and foremost, the college football world sends its wishes to Sermon as he deals with a significant injury. He’s been one of the best players in the country over the past few weeks.

Sermon rushed for 524 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s last two wins over Northwestern and Clemson.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Buckeyes will have to play the rest of the national title game without their best running back. Backup running back Master Teague will have to shoulder the load over the final three quarters.

Alabama leads Ohio State 14-7.