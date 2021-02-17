Ohio State Coach Sends Heartwarming Farewell To Trey Sermon

Trey Sermon transferred from Oklahoma to Ohio State ahead of the 2020 season. While it took a bit for him to really hit his stride, he was huge for the Buckeyes down the stretch, as they made their way to the national championship.

In eight games, he ran for 870 yards and four touchdowns, adding 95 yards as a receiver out of the backfield. It wasn’t until the final game of the regular season, a 52-12 win over Michigan State, that he eclipsed the 100 yard mark, picking up 112 on 10 carries, with his first score of the year. From there, he went on a tear.

Two weeks later, in the Big Ten championship against Northwestern, he carried the team. Justin Fields really struggled to pass against the stout Wildcats defense, but Sermon lit them up, rushing for 331 yards and two scores on 29 carries in the tough-fought 22-10 win. He kept it rolling against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, going for 193 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, his season was cut a bit short, as he left the national championship against Alabama after just one carry for two yards with an injury.

Now, Sermon is taking that impressive momentum to the NFL Draft. Today, Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Although your time spent here was short, @treyera your impact was immense!! Proud of you and excited for what the future holds my man!! #Buckeyes #Brotherhood — Coach Tony Alford (@CoachTonyAlford) February 17, 2021

Sermon’s tenure in Columbus was a short one, but the team very well may not have reached the College Football Playoff without him, thanks to his incredible contributions in that Northwestern game.

He had been a productive rusher for Oklahoma, going for 744 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, and 947/13 in 2018, before his role diminished in 2019. Heading to Ohio State, where he reemerged, clearly worked out well.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Trey Sermon as the 10th-ranked running back in the 2021 NFL Draft.