Ohio State Fans Loving NFL Analyst’s Trey Sermon Comment

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon carries the ball in a game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Trey Sermon #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles against the defense of the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

College football’s rich got a bit richer this off-season. Ohio State, in particular, added talented Oklahoma grad transfer RB Trey Sermon.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes didn’t have to add more talent to the offense this off-season. Losing J.K. Dobbins hurts a whole lot less when there’s multiple four-star RB recruits waiting in the shadows. Many expect Master Teague to assume the starting position – that is, if he can recover from a torn Achilles suffered in the spring – with Marcus Crowley, Steele Chambers and Demario McCall all splitting carries at the backup position.

But Teague might have to retreat to his backup gig with Sermon in town. The Oklahoma transfer carried the ball 339 times for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns during his Sooners career. He also caught 36 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns during that span.

Sermon should win the starting gig ahead of the 2020 season, according to most analysts. Well-known NFL analyst Jim Nagy doesn’t just think Sermon will be an excellent collegiate back for the Buckeyes – he believes the Oklahoma transfer is an “early-round” talent in regards to the NFL Draft.

Another top-tier back could be all Ohio State needs to reach the pinnacle of college football.

The Buckeyes were a play from playing for the national championship last season. But a late-game interception proved fatal in Ohio State’s quest to bring the title trophy home to Columbus.

With Sermon in the mix, the Buckeyes have no excuse to not win a championship this season.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.