Troubling Details Emerge From Arrest Of Ex-Buckeyes Star

There are new and disturbing details from the arrest of former Ohio State standout and NFL cornerback Damon Arnette in Las Vegas last week.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arnette is accused of pointing a gun at Park MGM valets last Friday night while being in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

“An arrest report released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department revealed that Arnette pointed his gun and racked the slide at Park MGMs valets who refused to give him his Mercedes G Wagon,” writes Sabrina Schnur of the Review-Journal.

Arnette was eventually arrested and booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, one count possession of marijuana and one count possession of a class two level controlled substance.

A former Las Vegas Raider cornerback was accused of pointing a gun at Park MGM valets last week while carrying cocaine and marijuana. #RJNowhttps://t.co/qBw3nFKEuL — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) February 3, 2022

A 2020 1st-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders out of Ohio State, Arnette was released in November after he was seen in a viral video holding a gun and making death threats. He later resurfaced on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Arnette to a futures deal last month, but released him shortly after news of his latest arrest went public.