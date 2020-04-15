Tunmise Adeleye, No. 4 SDE, Announces Major Commitment

Back in December, four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye released a top schools list, as well as a plan to commit in Aug. 2020. That timeline has moved up.

This afternoon, Adeleye announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU was one of the six finalists listed over the winter. Ryan Day’s program beat out Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M for the talented pass rusher.

247Sports’ ranks Adeleye as the No. 4 strong-side defensive end in the country. He’s the No. 41 overall recruit and No. 8 player in Florida.

Tunmise Adeleye is now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He began his high school career at Tompkins High School in Fort Bend County, Texas, outside Houston. Ohio State has had success recruiting both football hotbeds and have another blue chip player to show for it.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey that I know will be life altering in nature,” Adeleye wrote in his Twitter announcement of the decision. “I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution.”

Ohio State is building a pretty incredible recruiting class in the 2021 cycle. The Buckeyes already have 16 commits, and hold the No. 1 overall spot in 247’s team rankings.

Adeleye is the fifth-ranked player in the group. He joins five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer and four-star defensive tackle Mike Hall in an impressive defensive line class for the Buckeyes as well.