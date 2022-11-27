TV Ratings Are In For Ohio State vs. Michigan Game

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of a college football game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Ohio State-Michigan had considerable pregame hype, and the television ratings for "The Game" lived up to that billing.

According to Fox Sports, 17 million people tuned in to watch the Wolverines dominate the Buckeyes after halftime and secure a 45-23 victory. The win was the second-straight for Michigan over their rivals.

"Fifth game this season with 10-million plus viewers. There were two regular season games that hit that mark in 2021," said Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel.

By beating OSU, Michigan earned the Big Ten East title for the second year in a row. The Wolverines will look to defend their Big Ten conference crown against Purdue in the league championship game on Saturday.

With a 12-0 regular season mark, Michigan essentially clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff, though Jim Harbaugh's team obviously doesn't want to leave anything to chance by losing to the Boilermakers.

Ohio State, meanwhile, will be rooting for USC or TCU to slip up and lose on championship weekend, which could open up a playoff spot for the Buckeyes.