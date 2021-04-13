2 More Ohio State Freshmen Lose Their Black Stripes

The Ohio State football program is already in the midst of spring workouts and a group of Buckeyes newcomers have made strong early impressions on the team’s coaching staff.

Just a few days after five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson had his black stripe removed from his helmet, two more Ohio State freshman earned the honor. Linebacker Reid Carrico and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka both shed their stripes on Tuesday, becoming the fourth and fifth newcomers to do so during spring ball.

Carrico arrived in Columbus early as a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2021. He was designated at the No. 86 overall prospect in his year and has shown out since beginning workouts with the team.

“Hey man, it’s an honor to be here. I grew up a Buckeye fan. I want to thank all of you guys, H2, all of the strength coaches. Go Bucks,” Carrico said when getting his black stripe removed.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️ From growing up am OSU fan to officially joining the Buckeyes, @CarricoReid is Scarlet & Gray for life! Welcome to #H2 ‼️#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/jfc60ZTpWa — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 13, 2021

Egbuka came to Ohio State as the second-highest ranked prospect in the Buckeyes recruiting class. The 5-star was the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in his cycle and will join a talented cast of pass-catchers in Columbus.

“Just appreciate y’all for taking me in as a brother. Shoutout all of the coaches, shoutout Zone 6. Let’s keep working. Go Bucks,” Egbuka said.

The removal of the black stripe has become a tradition at Ohio State since the days of Urban Meyer. After arriving on campus, first-year players are given the designation until they make a strong impression during during workouts or practices. Ryan Day has kept the tradition and it looks like the Buckeyes continue to follow it.

Carrico and Egbuka join Jack Sawyer, Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson as the five newcomers to shed their black stripes so far this spring.