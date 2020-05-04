The Spun

Undrafted Ohio State Free Agent Appears To Be Changing Positions

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If you’re trying to make it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, you have to be willing to prove you’re versatile. Apparently that’s what Ohio State’s Rashod Berry is trying to do.

Berry began his career in Columbus as a defensive lineman. He eventually converted to tight end, where he spent the last three seasons, though he did pull double-duty as a pass rusher and pass catcher for two games in 2019.

Berry recently signed with the New England Patriots after going undrafted, and it looks like he’s trying to get his professional career started on defense. An alert Patriots fan on Twitter noticed that Berry lists himself as an “OLB @ New England Patriots” in his Twitter bio.

Assuming this switch is in the works, it makes sense. Berry not only has experience on the defensive line, but the Patriots already drafted a pair of tight ends–UCLA’s Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene–this year and signed another (Boston College’s Jake Burt) as an undrafted free agent.

We all know Bill Belichick likes players that can do multiple things on the field, so this is probably Berry’s best way to convince the coach he’s worthy of a longer look.

Berry made seven career tackles on defense at Ohio State, all as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

For his career with the Buckeyes, he caught 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

