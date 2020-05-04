Undrafted Ohio State Free Agent Appears To Be Changing Positions

If you’re trying to make it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, you have to be willing to prove you’re versatile. Apparently that’s what Ohio State’s Rashod Berry is trying to do.

Berry began his career in Columbus as a defensive lineman. He eventually converted to tight end, where he spent the last three seasons, though he did pull double-duty as a pass rusher and pass catcher for two games in 2019.

Berry recently signed with the New England Patriots after going undrafted, and it looks like he’s trying to get his professional career started on defense. An alert Patriots fan on Twitter noticed that Berry lists himself as an “OLB @ New England Patriots” in his Twitter bio.

Assuming this switch is in the works, it makes sense. Berry not only has experience on the defensive line, but the Patriots already drafted a pair of tight ends–UCLA’s Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene–this year and signed another (Boston College’s Jake Burt) as an undrafted free agent.

We all know Bill Belichick likes players that can do multiple things on the field, so this is probably Berry’s best way to convince the coach he’s worthy of a longer look.

Interesting when looking at Rashod Berry's profile. List's himself as OLB for the Patriots. Everything I saw when he signed had him listed at TE. I know that he started off on defense at OSU before switching to TE his last few years @tkyles39 @DougKyed @ezlazar pic.twitter.com/Sn0J8vqPG3 — Paul Yanow (@pyanow45) May 4, 2020

Berry made seven career tackles on defense at Ohio State, all as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

For his career with the Buckeyes, he caught 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns.