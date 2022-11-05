Upset Alert: No. 2 Ohio State Tied With Northwestern At Halftime

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State was an overwhelming favorite entering this Saturday's game against Northwestern. So far, the Buckeyes are getting the Wildcats' best effort of the season.

Northwestern and Ohio State are tied at the half. Ryan Day's offense has just 118 total yards through two quarters.

Although Northwestern doesn't have an explosive offense, running back Evan Hull has been dynamic thus far. He already has 15 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Despite how brutal the first half was for Ohio State, the offense put together a touchdown drive before the end of the second quarter. Perhaps that momentum will carry over to the second half.

The Buckeyes had a lot of success when C.J. Stroud ran with the football in the first half. Maybe they'll dial up some plays where he can utilize his legs.

As for the Wildcats, they'll try their best to control the clock and win the turnover battle.

The second half of this game will resume on ABC.