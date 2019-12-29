Ohio State’s athletic department has had better weekends. Less than 24 hours after the No. 2 Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the men’s basketball team has been upset.

Chris Holtmann’s squad, also ranked No. 2 in the country, was upset in Cleveland by No. 22 West Virginia.

The Mountaineers topped the Buckeyes, 67-59.

This is Ohio State’s second loss of the season.

The No. 2 Buckeyes fall to No. 22 West Virginia in Cleveland, 67-59 pic.twitter.com/wUL0NfqPJU — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 29, 2019

Ohio State led West Virginia by six points at halftime, but the Buckeyes were outscored by the Mountaineers by 14 points in the second half.

OSU drops to 11-2 with the loss, while WVU improves to 11-1 with the upset victory.

The Buckeyes return to the hardwood on Friday against Wisconsin.