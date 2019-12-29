The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Upset Alert: No. 2 Ohio State Goes Down

A closeup of an upset Chris Holtmann during an Ohio State basketball game.EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts as his team plays the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s athletic department has had better weekends. Less than 24 hours after the No. 2 Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the men’s basketball team has been upset.

Chris Holtmann’s squad, also ranked No. 2 in the country, was upset in Cleveland by No. 22 West Virginia.

The Mountaineers topped the Buckeyes, 67-59.

This is Ohio State’s second loss of the season.

Ohio State led West Virginia by six points at halftime, but the Buckeyes were outscored by the Mountaineers by 14 points in the second half.

OSU drops to 11-2 with the loss, while WVU improves to 11-1 with the upset victory.

The Buckeyes return to the hardwood on Friday against Wisconsin.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.