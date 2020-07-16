Urban Meyer Names 3 Biggest Keys For College Football Freshmen

In his 17 years as a college head coach, Urban Meyer came across a number of freshmen who were ready to start immediately and a larger number who weren’t.

In an effort to educate the incoming freshman class on what it takes to make an immediate impact, Meyer is revealing his secrets. During a recent segment of FOX CFB Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer identified three things he evaluated freshmen on.

The first thing that stood out to him was “Physical Maturity.” Meyer explained that having the physicality to handle the rigors of college football is perhaps the most important quality. He also listed off a few future stars that didn’t have that physical maturity as freshmen. Joe Burrow, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas were a few such examples.

Coming in second for Meyer was “Physical Toughness.” He said that they need to be physically conditioned from years in a good athletics program.

Third and finally was “Mental Tough,” specifically, how they handle themselves, the media and coaches. Meyer said that “thick skin” was an important quality – especially in the face of media and fans.

Urban Meyer on what freshman need to make an immediate impact in college football https://t.co/NfZjCPW8GB pic.twitter.com/ApmDSsPhGQ — Coach Billy Carson (@CoachCarson) July 16, 2020

Meyer coached hundreds of freshmen during his 17 years as a head coach and decades of assistant coaching. Some of his charges have gone on to become NFL superstars, while others are great off-the-field leaders.

Whether or not Meyer’s methodology works across all teams, it definitely worked for him. His 17 winning seasons and 187-32 career record is proof enough of that.