Urban Meyer Addresses Idea Of ‘Overhaul’ In College Football

Former college football coach and current Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer doesn’t think now is the the time for an “overhaul” in college football.

It’s an interesting time in collegiate athletics. College football completely lacks uniformity – which certainly hurts the sport’s reputation.

A lack of leadership has resulted in utter chaos this year. Two of the Power Five conferences – the Big Ten and Pac-12 – pulled the plug on the 2020 season earlier this week. For the time being, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain committed to playing in the fall.

Some believe the latest decisions within college football could lead to an “overhaul” of the sport as we know it. Urban Meyer doesn’t believe we’ll ever get to that point. There’s too much money involved for conferences to simply overhaul the system.

“It’s never been closer (to the tipping point),” Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff, via 247Sports. “I just can’t see a situation where that takes place. You’re talking about as competitive of an environment that exists on the the planet right now … the conferences could care less about what the other conferences do. They poach teams from each other about TV contracts and revenue. I don’t see it happening.”

Meyer’s right. Conferences would never risk the revenue currently involved in college football.

The biggest concern within the NCAA right now involves player demands. It’s only a matter of time before college football players get a piece of the revenue generated by conferences.

But in the meantime, reorganizing college football as we know couldn’t be more unnecessary.