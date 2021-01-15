Urban Meyer Asked If He’ll Be Poaching Ohio State’s Coaching Staff

Urban Meyer is working to fill out his Jacksonville Jaguars staff, and Ohio State’s staff could be impacted because of it.

There’s concern in Columbus Meyer could poach several Buckeyes assistants from Ryan Day’s staff in coming weeks. The former Ohio State head coach still has strong ties to the program and certain OSU staff members.

Early on, it appears Day and the Buckeyes are winning the battle and keeping assistants away from Meyer. OSU assistants Mickey Marotti and Mark Pantoni are reportedly leaning towards staying at Ohio State as of right now. But that doesn’t mean Day’s entire staff is going to stay intact.

Meyer told reporters on Friday he isn’t ruling out hiring members of Ohio State’s coaching staff. He’s eying “maybe one” of the Buckeyes assistants for his own coaching staff in Jacksonville.

This could spell trouble for Ohio State. Take a look.

Urban left the door open to hiring one of his key guys from Ohio State https://t.co/sNnVtyuq1F pic.twitter.com/XmjXRC4bXU — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 15, 2021

Well, there you have it. Urban Meyer definitely has interest in poaching an assistant or two from Ohio State – which shouldn’t be a surprise. Meyer’s ties to Ohio State are still strong.

Now that the Jaguars’ hire is a done deal, Meyer has plenty of work to do. He has to hire a coaching staff, reshape the roster and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Luckily, the top of the draft won’t be a complicated process for Meyer and the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will almost certainly select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence should make Meyer’s job much easier right off the bat later this year.

[FootballScoop]