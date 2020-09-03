Urban Meyer: Big Ten Could Face Longterm ‘Competitive Disadvantage’

The Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 football season could potentially have a long-term effect on every school in the conference. At least that’s what Urban Meyer believes might happen if schools don’t get the chance to play this year.

Rumors are floating around about the Big Ten possibly starting up its season either in the fall or winter. The reality is there is no definitive start date for the league’s football season, and that concerns Meyer because schools in the Big Ten will be behind the eight ball.

“Football is a contact sport,” Meyer said. “It’s driven by blocking, tackling and ball security. I’ve talked to coaches, they haven’t had contact since last December. In their first scrimmage there were 10 fumbles. If you don’t have contact, how do you teach that?”

Meyer doesn’t see how Big Ten programs can stay on the same competitive level as other Power Five teams if they’re not given the opportunity to develop their players the right way. That’s why Meyer is hopeful the Big Ten can find a way to catch up to the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

“If there is a chance to catch up, I hope they do. If not, you’re looking at a significant developmental disadvantage; a competitive disadvantage that is a hot topic among coaches in the Big Ten.”

Live game reps are the best way of teaching ball security, blocking and tackling. All three skills were something that Meyer highlighted during his time on the Big Ten Network.

Just imagine how much more developed younger players will be on ACC, Big 12 and SEC teams because they had the chance to go through fall camp and an actual season.

On the flip side, the Big Ten is trying to put the health of its student-athletes first. Unfortunately there is no win-win scenario for the conference and its respective teams.