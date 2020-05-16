Urban Meyer receives plenty of recognition for his success as a head coach, but an argument could be made that his recruiting success flew under the radar at times. His teams at Florida and Ohio State were always loaded with five-star talent.

This week, Meyer spoke to The Blade about his recruiting battles with Michigan. Recruiting in the Big Ten is a little different from recruiting in the SEC, to say the least. He had to figure out how to land in-state talent at Ohio State while also fending off Michigan.

In his interview with The Blade, Meyer had an interesting remark about how he’d describe the recruiting war between Ohio State and Michigan. The two-time national champion referred to the recruiting rivalry as a “street fight.”

“That usually was a street fight when we first got there, with Brady Hoke and even coach Harbaugh. It was a street fight, because they were into Ohio everywhere,” Meyer told The Blade.

When asked if he believes the “street fight” has died down in years, Meyer responded “Oh, yeah. I don’t feel the street fight at all.”

None of Michigan’s recruits from its 2020 class are from Ohio. It could be a sign of the tides changing in the Big Ten.

As for Ohio State, the program continues to build its football empire – even without Meyer at the helm. Ryan Day’s class for the 2021 recruiting cycle is on pace to be one of the best we’ve seen in years.

If the recruiting battle between Ohio State and Michigan truly was a street fight, it’s safe to say we know who won the fight.

