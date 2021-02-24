Urban Meyer is headed into his first season as a head coach at the NFL level, taking over a 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars squad.

He and his coaching staff are doing their due diligence on hundreds of draft prospects and free agents. Building a competitive roster won’t be easy, considering how bad the team was last season.

Luckily for Meyer, the Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick which will undoubtedly be used on Trevor Lawrence. Once Jacksonville has the quarterback position figured out it’ll be time to focus on the rest of the roster.

Former NFL scout Gil Brandt has one suggestion for Urban Meyer and company: former Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Here’s what Brandt had to say:

Inking Samuel, who hit career highs in catches (77), receiving yards (851) and catch rate (79.4%) with the Panthers in 2020, would be a good start, not least because he also has the ability to carry the ball out of the backfield (41 rushing attempts for 200 yards and two scores last season). I can still remember Samuel’s impressive pro-day performance, and I’m sure new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Samuel to Ohio State when he was coaching the Buckeyes, remembers it well, too. Samuel doesn’t turn 25 until August, and his best football is ahead of him.

Samuel emerged as one of the best offensive weapons in the country under Urban Meyer when they were both together at Ohio State.

After struggling to have the same impact at the NFL level over the first few years, Samuel broke out during the last half of the 2020 season.

Will Meyer sign Samuel this offseason?