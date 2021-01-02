Urban Meyer Shares What He Heard About Dabo Swinney’s No. 11 Ranking

Dabo Swinney provided Ohio State with some extra motivation heading into the Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

Clemson’s head coach ranked the Buckeyes No. 11 in the country in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot. He felt that Ohio State hadn’t played enough games to earn a top 10 ranking.

“First of all, my vote don’t mean anything. But it means something to me, you know? It’s my poll. I do it. It creates a stir because we just so happen to be playing Ohio State. It has nothing to do with Ohio State — absolutely zero. You can change the name to Michigan or Georgia or Florida or Tennessee or Nebraska. Anytime you have a top-10 (ranking), it should be that special. This year it’s like really, really, really special and I wanted it to be that way. And so, I wanted to recognize the teams that played nine games or more. And so, if you didn’t play nine games, I just didn’t consider you for the Top 10. That’s why (the Buckeyes) were 11 (on Swinney’s Coaches Poll ballot),” Swinney said.

“Obviously, they’re a great team. They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. … In my opinion — Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati — they got punished for playing more games.”

Ohio State sure looked like a top 10 team on Friday night. The Buckeyes dominated the Tigers, 49-28, in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.

Following the game, Urban Meyer revealed that the Buckeyes were as motivated as ever following that ranking.

"I can tell you, I was told they had the three best practices they've had in a long time right after that."@CoachUrbanMeyer discusses the impact Dabo's No. 11 ranking had on @OhioStateFB. pic.twitter.com/zuMBPbWEIh — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 2, 2021

Ohio State will look to carry that momentum into the national title game.

The Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Alabama a week from Monday.