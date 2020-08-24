Urban Meyer Details How Ohio State Bounced Back From 2014 VT Loss

Urban Meyer’s 2014 national champion Buckeyes had just one loss that season when the Virginia Tech Hokies upset eight-ranked Ohio State. How did OSU right the ship after the stunning early-season loss?

Perhaps Meyer’s greatest coaching strength was his ability to inspire. Meyer-coached teams have always played with confidence – thanks to his ability to teach and prepare his athletes. Ohio State wasn’t prepared for what Virginia Tech threw at them in the 2014 season, though.

The Hokies’ defense stuffed what turned out to be a historic Ohio State offense that year. Most teams would struggle to bounce back from that early of a loss – especially with a Big Ten conference schedule ensuing.

But Meyer and the Buckeyes weren’t to be denied. Ohio State won the rest of its games that season, including back-to-back playoff wins versus Alabama and Oregon.

How did Meyer and the Buckeyes right the ship after their Week 2 loss that season? Meyer explained he never heard one of his players complain following the defeat. Instead, the Buckeyes went back to the drawing board and went to work.

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Urban Meyer-coached teams. The legendary college football coach always had a knack for drawing the best out of his players.

“The thing that I admire about Josh Perry, Mike Thomas, Ezekiel Elliot, both Bosas, Curtis Grant is there was no complaining,” Meyer explained via the Big Ten Network on Monday. “I didn’t hear one time because we worked harder. That might’ve been the hardest working team I’ve ever had as far as practice.”

With Meyer now watching from the the Fox Sports’ studio, Ryan Day has the challenge of leading Ohio State back to the pinnacle of college football. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes won’t have a shot to compete in the national championship this season.

The Big Ten has decided to delay fall sports until the spring of 2021. We’ll get our first look at Day and the Buckeyes early next year.