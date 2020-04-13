Urban Meyer Explains Why He Loved Alternate Uniforms At Ohio State

Ohio State has one of the best uniforms in college football, so why steer from tradition with various alternates? Legendary former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer loved different uniforms for one main reason – recruiting.

It’s no secret gear and uniform combinations are a major selling point to try and convince recruits to attend certain schools. Ohio State has a massive sponsorship deal with Nike, meaning the Buckeyes have options when it comes to uniforms and apparel.

While some fans prefer a traditional look, Meyer loved any alternate uniform because it was a major recruiting advantage.

The former Ohio State coach recently detailed his full reasoning for pushing for more alternate uniforms during his time with the Buckeyes:

“It’s ultimately Gene Smith’s decision,” Meyer said in regards to making a uniform decision, via Eleven Warriors. “Both of us sit, Nike comes to us every year, and they did this before I was even a coach, and they’d ask if we’d be interested. We’d look at the uniform. What I started to find out is recruits don’t like it, they love it. So mine was strictly for recruiting. Someone said, ‘Don’t you like the tradition?’ I said I love tradition, but there’s one thing I like better than tradition, and that’s getting a great recruit.”

One of Ohio State’s more iconic alternate looks came when Meyer was coaching the Buckeyes back in 2016. In the biggest rivalry game of the year against Michigan, OSU rocked uniforms worn in the 2014 College Football Playoff with grey pants and black helmets. If you forgot the look, check it out below:

It’ll be interesting to see if current OSU head coach Ryan Day makes a similar push for more alternate uniforms.