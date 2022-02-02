Urban Meyer Has 1 Demand For Ohio State’s Defensive Coordinator

Over the weekend, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met Urban Meyer. The two coaches had a brief conversation at the Buckeyes’ facility in Columbus.

Meyer made it clear that Knowles needs to take Ohio State’s rivalry with Michigan very serious.

While on Ryan Day’s radio show on 97.1 The Fan this Wednesday, Knowles revealed Meyer’s message for him this past weekend.

“You better beat that team up north,” Meyer told Knowles, via The Columbus Dispatch.

How serious is Meyer about these orders? He apparently walked away from the conversation after saying this.

New OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had never met Urban Meyer until Sunday. Their conversation was brief. In fact, Knowles said it consisted of two sentences. The second one was what mattered. https://t.co/YPPQXKWEJu — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) February 2, 2022

Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s ground game this past season, giving up 297 rushing yards in a losing effort. It’ll be up to Knowles to revamp the Buckeyes’ defense this offseason.

During his first press conference at Ohio State, Knowles made it known that he’s aware of the pressure that’s on him.

“This program is ready to win every single game right now, and I have to get the defense to that level,” Knowles said, via Cleveland.com.

If Knowles can get Ohio State’s defense back on track, there’s no reason why the Buckeyes can’t be a national title contender next season.