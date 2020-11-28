Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Ohio State News

Late Friday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

It was the second time Ohio State has had a game canceled so far this season. Earlier in the year, Maryland canceled a game against the Buckeyes as the Terrapins dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the latest cancellation, the Buckeyes are in a tough spot. The Big Ten has a minimum game requirement that states teams must played at least six games to be eligible for the conference title game.

If Ohio State loses another game, the Buckeyes might not be eligible for the title game. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer had a brutally honest reaction to the news.

“Your mind and heart goes out to the players…We’re talking 21 days, it might be over,” Meyer said.

"Your mind and heart goes out to the players… we're talking 21 days, it might be over." @CoachUrbanMeyer and @Brady_Quinn react to the Big Ten's current championship game dilemma on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/eA3WavHD2L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

It’s somewhat personal for Meyer, who helped recruit some of the players that still remain on the Ohio State roster. He also brought most of the coaching staff to Columbus, so he knows the program well.

Despite the latest cancellation, Ohio State can still make the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes need to play against Michigan and Michigan State in order to hit the six-game threshold.

If either of those two games get canceled, the Buckeyes might not be in the conference title game.