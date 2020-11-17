Urban Meyer Has Clemson Out Of His Latest Top 4 Rankings

Urban Meyer revealed on Tuesday his current picks for the College Football Playoff this season. As of right now, he’s not including the Clemson Tigers.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have been viewed as national championship favorites all season long. That is, until Clemson lost in stunning fashion to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish just over a week ago. Notre Dame is now a favorite to earn a selection to the CFP, come later this season.

Meyer’s four playoff teams at the moment are Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida. The playoff would then matchup Alabama and Florida in the Sugar Bowl with Ohio State taking on the Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl.

It’s hard to believe the College Football Playoff committee would place two SEC teams in the playoff. Doing so would require a close Florida win over Alabama in the SEC Championship. The committee would then likely give the Crimson Tide and Gators a rematch come playoff time.

Most believe the ACC is actually the conference with the greatest chance of sending two teams to the playoff. Notre Dame has a leg up on Clemson thanks to its win over the Tigers two Saturdays ago. But a Tigers win over the Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship later this season would complicate the process a bit.

It will likely all depend on the Pac-12. If a team like Oregon or USC runs the table, it’ll come down to that West Coast team versus a team like Clemson or Florida. Given past history, the ACC and SEC are generally favored over the Pac-12.

There’s still plenty of season left to be played. But at the moment, Urban Meyer likes what he sees from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida.