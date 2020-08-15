Urban Meyer Has New Message For Ryan Day, Scott Frost

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall 2020 college football season.

Both conferences announced their plan is to play the season in the spring. Following the Big Ten’s announcement, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer suggested playing in the spring isn’t an option.

Before the cancellation, both current Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Nebraska coach Scott Frost urged the conference to explore all options before cancelling the season. That drew the attention of Meyer, who praised both coaches.

In a conversation with the Big Ten Network’s Gerry DiNardo, Meyer commended Day and Frost for sticking up for their players. Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“I applaud them. The way I always would look at it was this — I would tell the president, I would tell the athletic director, in my mind, I really don’t work for the university. I don’t work for the president, I don’t work for the athletic director. I work for the parents and the families of the student-athletes. You have to be the player advocate in this, and they are. I listened to what they said. When someone criticizes a coach for fighting hard for the players, obviously they’ve never coached. Because that’s your job.”

Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State have been among the most vocal universities following the Big Ten’s announcement.

All three school’s made it clear they planned to play the 2020 season in the fall and were unhappy with how the Big Ten came to its conclusion.

Regardless, teams in the Big Ten will have to prepare for a spring season – if there even is one.