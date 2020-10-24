Urban Meyer Has Quite The Comparison For Justin Fields

Justin Fields is such a unique quarterback that it’d be unfair to compare him to just one player. That’s why Urban Meyer believes Fields is similar to multiple former Ohio State signal-callers.

When talking about Fields’ playing style during today’s Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer said “Imagine Braxton Miller’s speed, Dwayne Haskins throwing the ball.”

Miller ended up switching positions to wide receiver at Ohio State, which puts Fields’ athleticism into perspective. Last season, the former five-star recruit had 484 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

As for Haskins, he put up gaudy numbers in one season as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. He finished with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns before taking his talents to the NFL.

Though his passing numbers weren’t as impressive as Haskins’, Fields still had 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns through the air.

Fields is already considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. Another year in Ryan Day’s system should help him improve his draft stock, especially if we see him make more NFL-caliber throws.

It’s still early in Ohio State’s season opener, but Fields looks poised for a great junior year. He threw a beautiful 42-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on the second drive of the game.

