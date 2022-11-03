Urban Meyer Has Surprising Pick For College Football's Best Player

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Who's the best player in college football?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young? Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud? Alabama linebacker Will Anderson?

Urban Meyer is going in a different direction.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach revealed his surprising pick for the country's No. 1 player right now.

“I’m gonna throw another name out there [into the Heisman Trophy race] that I think is the best player in college football,” Urban Meyer said. “Marvin Harrison Jr. I’m not sure he can win it because of the stats and just the position that he’s in with so many other great players around him.”

Harrison Jr., the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver, has been tremendous for the Buckeyes this season.

Few Ohio State fans would probably argue with Meyer's pick right now.

However, it would be pretty surprising if Harrison gets into the Heisman Trophy race.