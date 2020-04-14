Urban Meyer Is Live-Tweeting The 2017 Ohio State-Penn State Replay

The epic 2017 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State aired tonight on FS1. Urban Meyer was watching.

In fact, Meyer wasn’t just watching one of the most thrilling regular season wins of his tenure; he live-tweeted it as well. Meyer provided commentary on some of the game’s biggest moments as they have happened.

Take one of the game’s biggest moments: Denzel Ward’s blocked punt which helped key the Buckeyes’ second-half rally. Not only did Meyer add some insight in a video tweeted out by the FOX College Football account, he also recognized the game-changing play on Twitter.

“Block that punt!” Meyer tweeted.

Block that Punt! — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 14, 2020

Here are a few more Meyer tweets which coincided with major plays in the second half of OSU’s 39-38 win, which kept the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title race.

Y Seam! Marcus Baugh! — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 14, 2020

Bosa, Holmes, Hubbard, Dre’mont, BB, Lewis — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 14, 2020

Johnnie D time! — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 14, 2020

With no live sports to air these days, you can expect a lot more classic games like this one to be shown.

Hopefully we get other coaches doing just what Meyer did tonight to add some extra flare to the rebroadcast.