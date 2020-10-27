Urban Meyer Assesses Justin Fields’ Week 1 Performance

Fans, opponents, and media personalities alike were impressed by Justin Fields on Saturday. The 21-year-old field general threw for 276 yards and scored three touchdowns en route to No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-17 blowout win over Nebraska.

Fields even got some love from former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who praised the junior quarterback on Monday night in an interview with Big Ten Network’s Rick Pizzo.

“The incredible transformation of Justin Fields. When Ryan Day and Corey Dennis came to me about Justin Fields, we started thinking that he was a runner-thrower,” Meyer said. “That couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“He’s developed into an elite thrower that happen to have electric speed and is an electric athlete. Yeah, he’s incredible,” Meyer said.

We asked @CoachUrbanMeyer for his Week 1 B1G takes. From Joe Milton and Michigan to the Penn State-Indiana finish, it's all ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/BDeQJx5T5v — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 27, 2020

Hard to think of higher praise than that.

It’s clear that Meyer is extremely familiar with Fields having last coached the Buckeyes in 2018. At the time, Fields was a freshman at Georgia backing up now Bills QB Jake Fromm.

But since transferring to Ohio State, the junior quarterback has impressed. Fields finished third place in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 after accounting for over 3,700 yards of total offense and scoring 51 total touchdowns. Now, he’s got his sights on bringing a national title back to Columbus.

Fields and the Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley next Saturday for a battle with No. 18 Penn State.