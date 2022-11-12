Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show.

FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Meyer is dealing with anything major.

"Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him home - a little bit under the weather," Stone said. "You know Coach Meyer probably has a proper beverage right in front of him, his feet up on some type of sofa device, and he is watching this Ohio State team that has rediscovered its running game."

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn stepped up during Meyer's absence, offering great analysis for the viewers at home.

So far, Ohio State has looked dominant against Indiana. We'll see if the injury to Miyan Williams affects the Buckeyes in the second half.

The second half will be televised on FOX.