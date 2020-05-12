Urban Meyer Loved 1 Thing Michael Jordan Said In ‘The Last Dance’

Sports fans around the country have been in awe of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary, which provides an in-depth look at Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls. Even former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is enjoying each episode.

On Tuesday morning, Meyer shared his favorite clip from this past weekend. It had to do with Jordan talking about his desire to win and whether or not it affected how the public perceived him.

The line that really stood out to Meyer was “winning has a price.” Jordan mentioned that phrase at the end of Episode 7 on Sunday night.

“Winning has a price and leadership has a price, so I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled,” Jordan said. “I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. I earned that right because my teammates came after me.”

Meyer absolutely loved that clip, calling it “one of the greatest clips ever show” in the tweet below.

One of the greatest clips ever shown… "Winning has a price." pic.twitter.com/2xVvMsBXWm — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 12, 2020

Meyer knows a thing or two about what it takes to win. He’s been so successful in his field that he won national titles with Florida and Ohio State – not an easy feat in the slightest.

As for Jordan, his six championships were a direct result of his relentless drive on and off the court.

The final two episodes of The Last Dance will air this Sunday night.