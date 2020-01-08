Urban Meyer is undeniably one of the best coaches in the history of college football. He could recruit as well as any other coach in the country, but he also was an exceptional motivator.

Prior to his stint at Ohio State, Meyer found new ways to motivate his players at Florida. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit revealed that Meyer would make up fake headlines to inspire his players.

Meyer wanted to share negative thoughts about his team that would fire up his players right before kickoff.

Fortunately for fans around the country, Herbstreit shed light on Meyer’s old tactics.

From Saturday Tradition:

“Every coach in the country looks for an angle,” Herbstreit said. “We’ve been doing this a long time and Chris and I used to laugh — Urban Meyer in ’06 used to make stuff up. Just throw it out on their hotel meeting rooms and somebody would say something and he’d say ‘Just put it on Herbstreit or ESPN or whatever.’ But it would be a fake quote just to get his team mad.”

It might be an absurd strategy from Meyer, but it clearly worked.

Florida went 13-1 back in 2006, defeating Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game. That type of record would indicate that Meyer had the Gators highly motivated throughout the season.

[Saturday Tradition]