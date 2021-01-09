Urban Meyer Makes Prediction For National Title Game

In just over 48 hours, Ohio State and Alabama will face off in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Alabama dispatched Notre Dame in the semifinal round with a dominant performance. Ohio State followed that up with a shocking blowout win over Clemson to set up a date with the Crimson Tide.

Before the game kicks off, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer gave his prediction for the game. Unsurprisingly, he thinks the Buckeyes will get this win on Monday night.

“These are two terrific offenses obviously in Alabama vs. Ohio State, but I’m going to pick the defense this time,” Meyer said. “…I’m going to pick the Buckeyes here. I think it’s going to be 38-35. Ohio State will come up with those four to five stops and this will be one of the classic national championship games in recent history.”

Meyer gave Ohio State the key to beating Alabama.

“To win a game like this you have to stop one of these great offenses four to five times,” he said. “I said that when Florida played Alabama in the SEC championship. They actually did stop them five times, however, three of them were called back. One was a turnover and two were penalties that extended drives.”

Meyer clearly thinks the Ohio State defense will step up with a few big-time stops in order to get the win.