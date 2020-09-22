Urban Meyer had more than a few beatdowns of Michigan during his tenure at Ohio State. It sounds like he enjoyed every one of them.

Meyer went 7-0 against the Wolverines. Of those seven victories, four came by double-digits, including a 62-39 thrashing in his final game against the Maize and Blue in 2018.

Under Meyer, Ohio State also beat Michigan 42-28 in 2014 and 42-13 in 2015. They also sprinkled in an 11-point win in 2017.

On “The Dan Patrick Show” today, Meyer was asked by the host if he ever felt bad “running up the score” on the Wolverines. Ohio State fans will absolutely love the answer.

DP: Did you ever feel bad running up the score against Michigan?

Urban Meyer: This is going to create a lot of headlines… but no.

(@dpshow) — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 22, 2020

Good for Meyer. You should absolutely want to dominate your arch rival. This isn’t Pop Warner.

Last season was the first one without Urban Meyer on the Ohio State sideline since 2011. However, new coach Ryan Day took a roster primarily comprised of Meyer recruits and destroyed Michigan 56-27, continuing the Buckeyes’ command over “That Team Up North.”

This year’s version of “The Game” is set for December 12 in Columbus.