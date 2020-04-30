Urban Meyer Names 1 Big Concern With The College Football Season

The 2020 college football season is up in the air at the moment. But former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is optimistic about the season being played.

The COVID-19 outbreak has put sports on hold for the foreseeable future. The NBA and MLB seasons are postponed while the NFL and college football continue to try and come up with solutions to play the 2020 season on time.

As for the pandemic, certain states are starting to improve conditions, leading to the partial re-opening of certain businesses. Meyer believes the country is starting to move in the right “direction” in regards to sports returning.

But the difference in states and their populations could be a major roadblock for sports returning, according to Meyer:

“I think things are moving in that direction (to have sports return),” Meyer said, via 247Sports. “The one concern — and I’ve been on a couple of conference calls where I listen — is that every state’s going to be different. There’s certain states that were hit very, very hard, and there’s other states that were not. . . . Can you really play if some states won’t open up?”

The reality is that college football likely won’t begin until each and every state has improved.

There’s still a chance that improvement could take place prior to the start of the 2020 season.

If conditions worsen throughout the summer, though, the NCAA may have to consider moving the 2020 season back a few months.